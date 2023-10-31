Around €8k worth of fireworks seized in Finglas

Gardaí are reminding people that the sale, possession and use of fireworks in Ireland is illegal and it is an offence to throw or direct any ignited firework at a person or property.Anyone with any information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks is being asked to contact their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

