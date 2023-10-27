Armagh man charged with human trafficking following Essex lorry deaths

A man has been charged with human trafficking offences after 39 migrants died in a lorry trailer found in Essex.

Christopher Kennedy, a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland, was arrested in Buckinghamshire on Friday. The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

