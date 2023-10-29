Argos has recalled memory foam mattress toppers due to safety fears

issued a statement, saying: “Argos Limited is carrying out a voluntary recall of the Argos Memory Foam Mattress Topper. Argos found, through routine testing, that the following mattress toppers do not conform to UK fire safety standards.

The CCPC says that if you have bought one of the mattress foam toppers to first check the care label for the batch code. If it matches one of the codes below, stop using it immediately. You can return the product to any Argos store for a full refund or replacement.

