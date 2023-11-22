Argentina's Winning Manager Lionel Scaloni Contemplates Leaving Position

Argentina's winning manager Lionel Scaloni admitted that he was considering leaving his position after defeating Brazil. Scaloni expressed the need to think about his future during a press conference at the Maracanã. He mentioned the high expectations and the difficulty of maintaining success. Scaloni emphasized the dedication of the players and the need for a coach with maximum energy. He concluded by stating that it was not a final decision but required careful consideration.





