Argentina Defeats Brazil 1-0 in Ill-Tempered World Cup Qualifier

ARGENTINA DEFEATED BRAZIL 1-0 last night in an ill-tempered 2026 World Cup qualifying clash marred by pre-match crowd trouble that forced kick-off to be delayed. A 63rd-minute header from veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi secured victory for Argentina as the world champions bounced back from last week’s defeat to Uruguay to beat their bitter South American rivals.

The win at Rio’s iconic Maracana Stadium leaves Argentina on top of the South American qualifying standings with 15 points from six games. Brazil’s third defeat of qualifying, meanwhile, leaves the five-time world champions in sixth place with seven points from six games. “This group continues to achieve historic things,” Argentina captain Lionel Messi said afterwards. “Maybe today wasn’t the most important thing, but it was a nice win.” Tempers had flared in the stands at the Maracana moments before kick-off, with Brazilian police seen using batons to drive back a block of Argentine fans at one end of the groun





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colombia stuns Brazil with Diaz's double in World Cup qualifiersColombia came from behind to defeat Brazil 2-1 in World Cup qualifiers, with Luis Diaz scoring two goals in five minutes. Diaz's father, who was recently released after being taken hostage, watched his son's dramatic performance from the stands.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Ryder Cup crowd chant 'Zombie' days after Rugby World Cup controversyRyder Cup spectators could be heard singing famous Cranberries hit 'Zombie'

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

What time and channel is Argentina v Chile on today in the Rugby World Cup?Argentina are the firm favourites and will know that a win here and victory over Japan next week would seal their place in the knockout stage

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Argentina beat spirited Chile in first all-South American Rugby World Cup contestPumas face Japan next week with a quarter-final spot on the line

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Argentina rout Chile in historic World Cup fixtureThe Pumas powered to victory in Nantes to remain in contention for a place in the quarter-finals.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Irish Twitter Users React To Heartbreaking Defeat To Argentina In Rugby World CupThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »