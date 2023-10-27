Are You a Big Kid at Heart? You’re Not Alone…

We all know that being an adult can be a bit of a drag sometimes. Let’s face it, worrying about money, paying the bills and dealing with other ‘grown up’ stuff is pretty dull. Therefore, we weren’t the slightest bit surprised when we heard that at least 57 per cent of adults openly admit that they’re ‘immature.’
A survey conducted by Kellogg’s Rice Krispies has revealed that instead of settling an example for our children to follow, the majority of us grown-ups as just as likely to use slang, listen to loud music and spend hours playing with games and puzzles.
Of the 2,000 people who were surveyed by Kellogg's, nearly half admitted that, like their younger counterparts, they just can't get enough of television shows. Even more hilariously, 47 per cent of the people questioned openly admitted that they own a cuddly toy.
And while most of us would never admit to owning a colouring book and a set of crayons, 6 in 10 adults did confess to doodling and drawing on paper and packets at every chance they got. When it comes to television, it seems that a lot of us simply refuse to grow up – of the people surveyed, even participants that didn't have any kinds of their own said that they enjoy watching younger channels and watching children's films at the cinema."We really are a nation of big kids at heart and like nothing more than messing about with our children's toys and games.
"Although it may seem bizarre that a fully grown adult might enjoy sitting down to colour in a picture, or build a model out of cardboard, these types of activities can be fun for all ages. And what better way to have a break from being a grown up, than to play games which remind us of being young and carefree?" she added.
So when it comes to acting a bit immature, what are our favourite activities? According to the survey, we enjoy spending hours on the internet, listening to loud music, popping bubble wrap, playing videogames and watching cartoons.