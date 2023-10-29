Are Things Really This Bad? Lindsay Lohan Tries to Earn a Quick Buck

to help her with her financial problems, but it seems as though the few grand he slipped her wasn’t enough to clear her debts. In fact, now the troubled actress has resorted to selling her old clothes in a bid to make some quick money.in Los Angeles. The second hand shop specialises in designer and vintage outfits. However, despite the vast amount of Lindsay’s cast-offs, she didn’t make too much money.

According to an eyewitness, Ali arrived at the shop with loads of black bags that were stuffed full of clothes. It seems as though Lindsay’s former wardrobe wasn’t worth too much though as the shop manager sorted through the cast offs and only offered a mere fraction of what Lindsay was anticipating.

It is being reported that Ali could be heard shrieking ‘Thirty dollars for these? They cost $700! This is ridiculous!’According to a source, Lindsay’s little sister then tried to increase the value of some items by claiming that Lindsay had worn them on various red carpet events and photo shoots. headtopics.com

“These HAVE to be worth more, Lindsay was photographed wearing them, that HAS to add value,” Ali was heard pleading with the shop’s manager. Needless to say, the manager stood firm and Ali is reported to have accepted the lower amount of money and left the shop.FashionJames Middleton reveals the name of his first childAmy Huberman suffers hilarious typo on Johnny Sexton’s retirement postVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incident

