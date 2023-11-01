Are electricity price cuts really benefitting customers?

As you will no doubt be aware energy prices have soared in recent years. Since early in 2021 most of us have seen the cost of our domestic electricity and gas – if we have it – double. “I’m coming to the end of my one-year contract with Electric Ireland and was given an 18 per cent discount last year, down from 30 per cent the previous year.”“After ringing Electric Ireland to sign up for another year they are now only offering 5.5 per cent discount.”

It might be unfair to say they are increasing their take from all their consumers as a great many people who are not as assiduous as Stephen and who do not switch and end up paying the standard rates all the time will end up paying less.

We contacted Electric Ireland to see what it had to say. A spokesman said that Electric Ireland’s “retention offers change regularly for customers depending on business and market conditions. Our current retention offers also include a cash bonus which the customer in this case would have been offered and may not have taken into account.”“The energy credits are to be applied to our electricity bills.

