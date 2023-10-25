Ardee St Mary's Chairman Recounts Horrific Injuries

Mickey Rooney, chairman of Ardee St Mary's club, recounts his horrific injuries after being struck by a vehicle. He suffered a ruptured spleen, ruptured liver, broken ribs, and nerve damage. Despite the severity of his injuries, Rooney remains optimistic and is recovering well.
