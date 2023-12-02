Arctic Airflow Brings Cold Temperatures and Hazardous Conditions to Ireland

An Arctic airflow is set to continue over the weekend and into the early days of next week with persistently very cold night-time and daytime temperatures bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths. Dense fog will form in places with patches of freezing fog. Some showers of hail and sleet are expected too, falling as snow on higher ground.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow low temperature/ice warning for Ireland with possible impacts including slippery conditions underfoot, hazardous travelling conditions and animal welfare issues. A status yellow fog warning is also in place for the country, with dense fog in many area. Some freezing fog is expected too, bringing poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions. Both warnings are in place until Sunda
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Google Ireland, Meta Ireland and TikTok win EU caseThe EU Court of Justice has ruled that Google, Meta and TikTok, which all have their European headquarters in Ireland, cannot have additional obligations imposed on them by other member states.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »