Apprenticeship opportunities available in Dublin

A number of apprenticeship opportunities have come up in Dublin. Dublin City Council is seeking bricklaying, carpentry and electrical apprentices with opportunities also available in plumbing, painting, metal fabrication, stonemasonry, and heavy vehicles mechanic. Pay for first year apprentices starts at a fortnightly wage of €438.48 - the equivalent of €877 every four weeks, Dublin Live reports. The rate of pay goes up annually - fourth year apprentices will earn €1,169.
30 every two weeks under the scheme. Candidates can only apply for one apprenticeship made available online. DCC encouraged people to send in their applications ahead of the deadline on Tuesday, November 21. Criteria varies depending on the role but all candidates must be at least 18 years of age before or on the closing date. Those interested in the roles also need a minimum of five grade Ds in their Junior or Leaving Cert, or an equivalent examination, to apply. People have until midnight on November 21 to submit their interest. Further information on the roles is available here on the careers page of Dublin City Council
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »