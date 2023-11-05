Apprenticeship opportunities available in Dublin

A number of apprenticeship opportunities have come up in Dublin. Dublin City Council is seeking bricklaying, carpentry and electrical apprentices with opportunities also available in plumbing, painting, metal fabrication, stonemasonry, and heavy vehicles mechanic. Pay for first year apprentices starts at a fortnightly wage of €438.48 - the equivalent of €877 every four weeks, Dublin Live reports. The rate of pay goes up annually - fourth year apprentices will earn €1,169.

30 every two weeks under the scheme. Candidates can only apply for one apprenticeship made available online. DCC encouraged people to send in their applications ahead of the deadline on Tuesday, November 21. Criteria varies depending on the role but all candidates must be at least 18 years of age before or on the closing date. Those interested in the roles also need a minimum of five grade Ds in their Junior or Leaving Cert, or an equivalent examination, to apply. People have until midnight on November 21 to submit their interest. Further information on the roles is available here on the careers page of Dublin City Council

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSTALKFM: Dublin City Council plan to increase on-street parking chargesDublin City Council plans to increase on-street parking charges – with some areas to hit €4 an hour. Mannix Flynn, Independent Councillor for Dublin Ci...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Apprentices needed by Dublin City Council with wage of €876 per monthDublin City Council has advertised a number of trade apprenticeships online

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Chaos in Dublin city after a bus 'blew up' and burst into flamesFootage of the blaze shows the fire spread from the front to the back of the bus

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: Increase in Dublin city parking charges 'another outrage in cost of living crisis'Councillor Mannix Flynn has said the money raised from the increase will not be going to Dublin City Council

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Bus 'blows up' and bursts into flames in Dublin city centreThere was chaos in Dublin city centre last night as a bus suddenly 'blew up' and burst into flames. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and no one was injured.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Gardai appeal for witnesses to Dublin city centre crashGardai have appealed for witnesses to a horror crash in Dublin city centre earlier this week to contact them. Emergency services attended the scene where they treated the injured pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s. He was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. No other injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »