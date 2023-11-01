Apple's forecast faces threat from Huawei, weak China

Huawei sold 1.6 million units of its Mate 60 Pro in six weeks, and brokerages such as Jefferies have said the firm could take back much of the market share in the coming years it lost to Apple after US sanctions in 2019 hammered its business.

The July-September period marks Apple's fiscal fourth quarter, and the company is expected to lay down a percentage target for sales growth for the October-December period - its fiscal first quarter that covers the Christmas shopping season.

That is well below historical levels - barring 2022's holiday season quarter when Chinese Covid-19 curbs curtailed production of high-end iPhones, the average holiday quarter sales growth for the device has been 9.2% in the past four years.

Overall revenue is still expected to tick down nearly 1%, dragged by continued weakness in sales of the iPad and Mac, which are expected to fall 15% and 25%, respectively. The machines aimed at professional users, come at a time when the PC market is showing signs of a pick up after its over two-years-long slump.

