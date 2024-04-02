Appeal for help in tracing missing teenager in County Kildare

Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help in tracing a missing teenager last seen over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. Nathan Hunt, aged 13, has been missing from his home in Newbridge, County Kildare since Saturday, March 30. Nathan is described as approximately five feet three inches in height with a slim build. He has blonde hair and green eyes. When last seen, Nathan was wearing a black tracksuit, black jacket, and black and white runners.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have information on Nathan’s whereabouts to contact authorities. A garda spokesperson told the Irish Mirror: “Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Nathan Hunt who went missing in Newbridge, County Kildare on Saturday, 30 Marc

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin-based garda to face court charge after Garda anti-corruption unit inquiryInvestigation has been ongoing since 2021 into allegations made against several gardaí in same unit in Dublin region

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

10 men arrested and vehicles detained in Cork garda operationThe men are detained at a Garda Station in County Cork under Organised Crime legislation

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ireland weather forecast for St Patrick's Day - County by county outlookMet Eireann has shared a county-by-county breakdown of the weather expected for St Patrick's Day. In typical fashion, anyone planning to attend a parade or outdoor event should bring their umbrella.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

WIN a €250 shopping spree at Kildare VillageEnter for your chance to WIN a €250 Kildare Village shopping spree, including access to their VIP lounge – The Apartment.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Gloss-ip: See All The Guests At The Kildare Village Spring ShowcaseOnline

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Upended car leads to long tailbacks on M7 in KildareIncident occurred on the busy road between junctions 13 and 14 northbound

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »