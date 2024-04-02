Appeal for help in tracing missing teenager in County Kildare

Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help in tracing a missing teenager last seen over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. Nathan Hunt, aged 13, has been missing from his home in Newbridge, County Kildare since Saturday, March 30. Nathan is described as approximately five feet three inches in height with a slim build. He has blonde hair and green eyes. When last seen, Nathan was wearing a black tracksuit, black jacket, and black and white runners.
