‘Anyone who says money isn’t important to them is telling a porky pie!’

Singer Rebecca Storm: 'I probably don’t frequent nightclubs as much as I used to, but that could be age and not Covid.' Photograph: Aishling Conway

Rebecca Storm is an acclaimed musical theatre performer and stars in the Irish musical Letters from the Front in the O’Reilly Theatre, Belvedere College, Dublin, from Tuesday, November 21st until Friday, November 24th.It’s always important to me to have something in reserve but, like most people, I like to hit the shops every now and then. I guess I’d have to say that I’m a saver and a spender.

I have the most amazing stylist in Frank Owens and he sources beautiful stage costumes for me. They look great, feel great and are great value – what more could I ask?When I was 19 I played for six months in a wonderful venue in Jersey. I lived 400 yards away and saved 90 per cent of my salary. I used it to pay for driving lessons, my driving test and a car. I have never had such a feeling of achievement.Yes. I’ve made it on roundabouts and lost some on swings. headtopics.com

