Any Other Business: Hugo Boss falls foul of Dublin City Council

Noting that the Boss store is within the Grafton Street architectural conservation area, the planning official said the sign – because of its design, lighting and materials – would be injurious to the character of the building and the wider streetscape. Keeping it would “set a precedent for similar type undesirable development and would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

Not many bankers from the Celtic Tiger era have been given gongs, so how heartwarming to see Andrew Healy, a former boss of National Irish Bank, being awarded an MBE. Healy, who was at the helm of NIB from 2005 to 2012, is among the honorary British awards to foreign nationals approved by King Charles. He joins jockey Rachel Blackmore, and former rugby international Hugo MacNeill, who got an honorary OBE in recognition of his work as chair of the British-Irish Association. headtopics.com

In 2018 he was appointed chief executive of Leek United Building Society, based in Staffordshire, and it is “for services to the local community” in that role that he has been given the gong.Sir David Barclay (left) and his twin brother Sir Frederick. Photograph: PA, a new book from Penguin about the Barclay family, owners of the Telegraph Media Group and one of the Channel Islands. The author, British journalist Jane Martinson, introduces the Irish cast with considerable colour.

Dooley tells me that RTÉ’s director of HR informed union representatives that full-time officials would be welcome at the town-hall briefing by the DG. However, when Dooley posed his question, Bakhurst responded that it was a staff forum, and the issue could be dealt with elsewhere. As a source at the station said later: “A staff briefing is a staff briefing.” headtopics.com

