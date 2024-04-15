Antrim GAA pays tribute to Ryan Straney after tragic road accident in Sydney

Antrim GAA has led the tributes to Ryan Straney after the Belfast man died in a tragic road accident in Sydney on Monday.

A crash happened at around 4.40 am local time, with the elderly man's vehicle colliding with three vehicles travelling northbound.The 96-year-old man was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital for mandatory testing and minor injuries. New South Wales Police said: "An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.Ryan was a senior footballer with Lamh Dhearg GAC in west Belfast and much-loved member of the community.

Antrim GAA Ryan Straney Road Accident Sydney Collision Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tributes are paid to Antrim GAA star Jack McCoy after sudden death at 23Jack McCoy was a key player in the Moneyglass team which won the Antrim Intermediate Football Championship in 2020 and the Division Two crown in 2022

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ugly Scenes in Down vs Antrim Ulster Championship ClashThere were ugly scenes between Down and Antrim before the start of their Ulster Championship clash at Páirc Esler. A red card was shown to an Antrim coach, and both teams had players booked before the match.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Down make hard work of Antrim in Ulster quarter-finalConor Laverty’s men seal four-point victory in front of a bumper crowd in Newry

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Offaly too strong for Laois while Antrim push Down all the wayTwo derbies produce different levels of competition.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Body of missing Antrim woman found in River LaganThe body of Paula Elliott, a missing woman from Antrim, has been found and recovered from the River Lagan. The search campaign led by her brother ended in tragedy as her body was discovered on Monday night.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

London footballer looking forward to Galway visit after 'frightening experience'The Antrim native suffered a serious concussion when playing for Fulham Gaels last October

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »