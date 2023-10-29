Anton’s Sunday Newspaper Panel October 29th

Joining Anton to go through the top stories in the Sunday papers is broadcaster and author, Matt Cooper; Breda Brown, Co-Founder and Communications Director with Unique Media; and Niamh Maher, Creative Director at the Journal.ie. Anton is also joined by Lizzie Lee, Olympian and Ambassador for Irish Life Dublin Marathon which is taking place today as well as Hannah McCarthy, freelance journalist reporting from the Middle East.

Anton is also joined by Lizzie Lee, Olympian and Ambassador for Irish Life Dublin Marathon which is taking place today as well as Hannah McCarthy, freelance journalist reporting from the Middle East.

Sunday Sweet Treat: Oreo CupcakesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dannii Minogue to Return to X Factor Judging Panel?The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Una Healy Spends Her Bank Holiday Sunday Hanging With OlympiansThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

EY panel on the importance of resilienceDown to Business has a long been association with the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards and for the next few weeks, as we get ready for the announcement of ... Read more ⮕

Rain warning issued as eight counties at risk of flooding on SundayThe rain warning will remain in place until 9pm on Sunday night Read more ⮕

Four men arrested after 17-year-old girl found dead in car at Belfast City HospitalTara Wright was found dead in the hospital grounds on Sunday morning. Read more ⮕