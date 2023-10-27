Anton leaves the Love Island villa temporarily due to illness

It seemed as if things were finally looking up for the Scottish lad, and yet, he only appeared to get more frustrated with his situation and less able to engage in banter without pissing someone else off.

This all came to the fore the other night when the islanders went to the Beach Club and Belle accused Anton of disrespecting her. They then had a bit of a screaming match across the club until Caroline Flack arrived and made them choose who to send home, which made Anton cry, because he didn’t want to lose his best mate, or whatever.

And now after all of that, it appears as if things are still not entirely going Anton’s way as he is temporarily removed from the villa due to illness.The former naked butler will not be appearing in tonight’s instalment of the show because he’s away from the villa receiving treatment for whatever ails him. headtopics.com

“After feeling unwell during the day, Anton spent the night away from the villa and is subsequently missing from tonight’s episode,” reads ITV’s statement.He tells them: “Now Joanna’s gone, it’s given me time to think about things and I realised I do like Amber.”

After Jordan points out that “things would be so much more different” if Michael and Amber reconciled, the 27-year-old begins to wonder if he should tell Amber how he feels. headtopics.com

