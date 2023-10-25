Antoine Dupont expresses frustration with refereeing after World Cup quarter-final defeat

IT WAS TOTALLY OUT of character and in that sense, it underlined just how distraught Antoine Dupont was. This was a month ago. It’s nearing midnight on Sunday 15 October and we’re in the press conference room at the Stade de France in Paris. Dupont is staring down at the table in front of him, utterly dejected.

Having made a miracle recovery from the fractured cheekbone he suffered only three weeks earlier, the French captain has just delivered a tour de force of a display in the World Cup quarter-final. Some of his involvements were sensational. But Dupont has the rancid taste of defeat in his mouth. The Springboks have edged the French and the hosts are out of their World Cup, the World Cup for which Dupont was the poster boy. One of the French journalists asks about Ben O’Keeffe’s refereeing of the game and Dupont looks up sharply. “What did you think?” responds Dupont, leaving it hanging in the air for effect. He then continues to outline his frustration, saying that he’s “not sure the refereeing was up to the level of what was at stak

