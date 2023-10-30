Anti Israeli mob storms Russian airport

The death toll from a train crash in southern India has risen to 13, as authorities looked through the mangled carriages to determine what caused it.Residents of Acapulco, in Mexico plead for help as they face shortages of food, water and fuel following the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Otis.

South Africa players speak to the media after the Rugby World Cup final in which the Springboks beat New Zealand to become world champions for the fourth time.South Africa fans were jubilant as they celebrated the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup for a record fourth time, after beating New Zealand by a point.Former US Vice President Mike Pence has ended his presidential campaign, having languished in recent polls with poor support from Republicans voters.

Police take control of Russia’s Dagestan airport after anti-Israeli protestsVideo footage shows protesters waving Palestinian flags, breaking down glass doors and running through airport Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict: Thousands loot aid warehouses in Gaza as Israeli offensive widensIsrael strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital, accusing Hamas of using it as a base Read more ⮕

Labyrinth of Hamas tunnels poses greatest threat to Israeli offensive in GazaFighting in densely populated areas and moving underground could strip Israel of some advantages Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces face a ‘moral dilemma from hell’Analysis: Tension mounting between need to destroy Hamas while preserving lives of hostages and Palestinian civilians Read more ⮕

‘Anxiety’ racks Israeli hostage families as army assaults GazaHamas took more than 200 hostages back into Gaza following October 7th raids Read more ⮕

Israeli military says its forces entered northern Gaza overnight as bombing intensifiesAs part of the stepped-up bombardment, Israel also knocked out communications and created a near-blackout of information Read more ⮕