Another one bites the dust: 9 celebrity couples still going strong

Yes, we were all left a little breathless this weekend when the pair released a statement revealing that they were legally separating.Well, these ten couples buck the trend and have been together a combined 228 years… now that’s a commitment.

Girls AloudGilmore Girls cast members reunite in new seriesCould tensions with dance partner have caused Amanda Abbington’s Strictly exit?Strictly’s Dianne Buswell shares real reason she was in tears on show with Bobby BrazierMel’s miscarriage storyline in Virgin River is so important

Read more:

Herdotie »

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Seven Reasons Home and Away Wins As The Best SoapThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Bronzed Babe: Kate Moss Dazzles On Magazine CoverThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

“We Paid Our Presenters Too Much” RTE Contract Negotiations To Severely Cut Pay This YearThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕