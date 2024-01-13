Another bad break for Harry Byrne as injury denies chance to impress for Leinster Toulon v Munster preview: Peter O’Mahony returns from injury while Joey Carbery is named on the benchHis misfortune gives Ciarán Frawley additional game time in the 10 jersey, one he donned previously in the Champions Cup this season in the victory over Sale Sharks before Christmas. Leo Cullen was asked whether he felt that the Skerries-born player needed to raise in quality terms his contribution level.

head coach was adamant that his team’s clunky performance at times that day could not be exclusively laid at Frawley’s feet and that the fitful nature of the collective display was shared among a far wider number of players. “It was a slightly frustrating game for us. I thought as the game on he became more influential in terms of the running of the team. “That’s what you want from your 10, make sure you are managing the team around the field and playing in the right areas. The thing about Ciarán is, he has a very strong running game, strong passing game and is a natural kicker of a ball as wel





