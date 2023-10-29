Anorexia Survivor Shares Deadly Body Positive Images on Instagram

Megan’s story is all the more inspiring by the fact that she has overcome past demons of anorexia. At 14 she was diagnosed with the eating disorder and her weight plummeted to 70 pounds. In the height of her illness, Megan was hospitalised with a feeding tube.“The first time I remember comparing my body to someone else’s was at 5 years old.

You see, within 5 years of being on the planet, it was already ingrained in my mind that fat was the worst thing a person could be, and that beautiful (read as ‘thin’), was the best thing a person could be. It’s unsurprising that over the years my insecurities grew into all consuming demons, and at 14 I was diagnosed with an eating disorder”.She says “however you feel about your body right now, please believe that it can get better.

And you deserve that. Take it from someone who never thought they’d find a way out, there is hope, and happiness, and freedom on the other side of self hatred”. One day you’ll see. The moments of your life that you’ve missed. The memories that were made to light up your mind with smiles in vivid colour. But instead, they are dull. They were dulled. By a mind that could never truly live in that moment, too consumed by the ever present mirror forcing your reflection to the forefront of your thoughts. You cannot truly live with that mirror, looming over all that you do, and all that you are. headtopics.com

'We were trapped like rats', survivor tells inquestsA Stardust survivor was just 19 years old when he helped rescue two girls from the blaze by smashing a window and prising steel frames before pulling them to safety, an inquest has heard. Read more ⮕

Abuse survivor Mark Ryan remembered with ‘deep, deep gratitude’Speaking at his memorial service, Minister says Mark Ryan showed ‘enormous courage’ in speaking out about being sexually abused at Blackrock College Read more ⮕

Breast cancer survivor feels that this part of modern dating just isn't for herDating at any age is difficult, but getting used to online dating is an entirely different beast. 50 year old Mary from Cork is looking for love online, but finding things she never expected Read more ⮕

Paul O’Connell Shares Snap On Instagram Showing The One ‘Highlight Of His Operation So Far’The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

WATCH: Kerry Katona Shares Daughter Molly’s Stunning Singing TalentsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Indian Girl Shares Fantastically Honest ‘Marriage CV’The website for Irish women Read more ⮕