– Anna Geary gives update as she prepares to welcome first child

The presenter is due in the autumn time and with her date just around the corner, the mum-to-be is feeling all kinds of emotions.

She opened up about her third trimester on her Instagram stories this week and said she’s starting to feel nervous. Anna has continued to work throughout her pregnancy – something she says she is incredibly grateful for.

“There’s so many emotions at the moment obviously I’m really excited and I’m obviously really grateful that I can work because I’m still feeling well enough to do that but there is, you know, the nerves setting in as well so it’s just a whirlwind.” headtopics.com

The mum-to-be added: “I’m sure everyone else experiences that too but you know, it’s my first time experiencing it so yeah!”After announcing the news publicly, Anna said everything started to feel very real.

“It has all become very real, now that we can talk about it people! I went down a rabbit hole looking at old pictures this evening. headtopics.com

