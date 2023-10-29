Ann-Marie McGlynn seizes the day to take first Irish marathon title

Ann-Marie McGlynn celebrates after she was the first Irish woman home in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

At age 43, and a mother of boys aged 13 and 11, McGlynn had realised this might also present one of her last chances. Determined to make it count, she made sure to lead that Irish challenge throughout, finishing in 2:34.13, almost three minutes ahead of the next Irish woman.

Later, in 2008, she won an Irish indoor title over 800m, returning to the marathon after the birth of her two children. She missed the Tokyo Olympic marathon time by four seconds, running 2:29:34 in early 2021, this victory making up for a large part of all that.“I had on my hand ‘today is my day’ and I believed it all the way round, believed it this week. I know Courtney dropped out, was in, then dropped out, but that changed nothing for me. I had to run it, I had to finish. headtopics.com

“I knew I had a job to do regardless of who was in the race. Myself and Emmet had a plan and it never changed, from 14 weeks ago.” “In 2019, I thought I had it, last year I thought was my chance. But I knew I was strong, at the same time, with two miles to go, I know my calves were starting to go ‘oh …’, and I just needed to get home.”

“So this is for everyone who has helped my along the way. I’ll celebrate it last, but I will celebrate it anyway.” “This is my office, so I don’t bring them, because they’re mummy-mad, and I have to take that time away from them, to concentrate on this. They understand now, so they were at home, watching the live stream, and they’ll be happy.” headtopics.com

Gladys Ganiel from North Belfast Harriers, a lecturer at Queen’s University, won national silver in 2:37:08, a new over-45 women’s national record, while civil servant Sorcha Loughnane, representing Donore Harriers, claimed bronze in 2:45:31.

