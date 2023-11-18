Ann Henning Jocelyn publishes historically accurate novel about the Boleyn sisters

Every writer would like to have a juicy family history to draw upon for their work, but few are as fortunate as Co Galway-based Ann Henning Jocelyn. Her husband Robert Jocelyn, the 10th Earl of Roden, is a descendant of Mary Boleyn, sister of Anne. Like her sister, Mary also had a relationship with King Henry VIII, but Mary survived the encounter.

Henning Jocelyn has written plays and books and translated the works of writers such as Kazuo Ishiguro, but she always knew she would tackle the Boleyn story some day. After all, the Jocelyn family tree takes up a 15ft-long wall in her Connemara home. Following 30 years of research, her historical novel The Sphere of Light: Secrets of the Boleyn Women has been published. The Boleyn sisters have featured in the work of numerous novelists, but Henning Jocelyn says The Sphere of Light differs because it is 100 per cent historically accurate. “The intriguing thing about this book is that I present an entirely new version of the story, the result of decades of research that has thrown up some interesting Irish connections,” she say





