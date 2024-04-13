Animal rights protesters unlikely to disrupt this year's Grand National

All eyes will be on Aintree this Saturday for the Grand National - with attention on and off the circuit. Last year, animal rights protesters forced the iconic race to be delayed, as police made a total of 118 arrests. Animal Rising, an environmental and animal rights group, had protesters in place at the event masquerading as fans. They were spotted trying to climb over fences and gain access to the grounds, as well as getting onto the grass ahead of the race.

Just before the Grand National was due to get underway, people with ladders were seen attempting to enter the racecourse, while other protests made an effort to glue or lock themselves to jumps on the track. To delight of horse racing fans, though, police were able to cart off those disrupting the race, which eventually got underway 14 minutes late and was won by Corach Rambler. With this year's Grand National now upon us, fans have been left wondering whether to prepare for more disruption. If there is, Animal Rising aren't expected to be responsible. The organisation has confirmed that it has no plans to repeat their protest, having issued a statement earlier this month. "A year ago we delayed the Grand National and made headlines across the world, with over 100 Animal Rising supporters arrested as we protested the cruelty of horse racing," they said. "This year, we want to let Aintree know - we don't need to be there to affect change.

Grand National Aintree Animal Rights Protest Disruption

