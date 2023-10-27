Animal Instinct: Man Caught Having Sex With Cat

The Idaho man, who enjoys dressing up as furry animal, has been charged with six felony counts of crimes against nature and one misdemeamor count of cruelty to an animal.

Ryan was dressed as a dog when he was arrested early this month for having sex with a cat on several occasions, Idaho authorities have said. Ryan Havens Tannenholz, identifies himself as a “furry,” or someone who wears anthropomorphic animal fur suits., Tannenholz often portrays himself as a black and white husky he calls Bubblegum Husky, a blue fox he calls Kismet Fox or an unnamed purple canine.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Guardiola gives Onana verdict as Man City set to face under-fire Man Utd keeperPep Guardiola and Manchester City will be eyeing a win at Old Trafford this Sunday, where they will be up against Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has copped criticism this term Read more ⮕

Spider-Man 2 creators on game ending, post-credits and Spider-Man 3 hintsSpider-Man 2 creators on game ending, post-credits and Spider-Man 3 hints Read more ⮕

Endangered species among 99 animal deaths at Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife ParkAn Amur tiger, two cheetahs, a male lion and a Rothschild's giraffe that broke its leg in a paddock were among the animals that died during 2022 Read more ⮕

Gigi and Kendall caught in the WORST photoshop of all timeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This American girl got caught rapid hoovering up pizza on a Kiss CamThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dog who was injured in house fire becomes therapy animal for burn victimsA dog who was badly burned in a house fire last year has recovered and is in training to become a therapy dog for human burn victims. Read more ⮕