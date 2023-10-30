Angelina Jolie Reveals She Has Had Her Ovaries Removed After Doctors Detected Possible Signs of Cancer

Angelina Jolie has spoken out about her decision to have her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed after doctors detected possible signs of cancer.

The actress, who underwent a double mastectomy two years ago after it was discovered that she carried a mutation in the BRCA1 gene thus increasing her chances of breast and ovarian cancer, has shared her experience in anShe had the operation last week after doctors told her that “There are a number of inflammatory markers that are elevated, and taken together they could be a sign of early cancer.”

Angelina revealed: “I went through what I imagine thousands of other women have felt. I told myself to stay calm, to be strong, and that I had no reason to think I wouldn’t live to see my children grow up and to meet my grandchildren. headtopics.com

“I called my husband in France, who was on a plane within hours. The beautiful thing about such moments in life is that there is so much clarity. You know what you live for and what matters. It is polarizing, and it is peaceful.”After this the actress had more scans and tests which were all clear. However there was still a chance of early stage cancer which is why she availed of the option to have her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed.

She explained: “It is not possible to remove all risk, and the fact is I remain prone to cancer. I will look for natural ways to strengthen my immune system. I feel feminine, and grounded in the choices I am making for myself and my family. I know my children will never have to say, ‘Mom died of ovarian cancer.’ headtopics.com

“Regardless of the hormone replacements I’m taking, I am now in menopause. I will not be able to have any more children, and I expect some physical changes. But I feel at ease with whatever will come, not because I am strong but because this is a part of life. It is nothing to be feared.”

