Angela Scanlon wows on Strictly Come Dancing with her dance skills

Angela Scanlon, the Irish TV personality and presenter of Your Home Made Perfect, has been impressing both judges and fans with her dance moves on Strictly Come Dancing. Last week, she delivered an incredible performance that left the audience spellbound. What many people don't know is that Angela has previous experience in the dance world, having competed in Irish dancing competitions around the world.

She trained with the O'Shea Irish company and even appeared on Channel 4's The Big Breakfast in the early 2000s

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Strictly Come Dancing's Angela Scanlon hidden life as a professional dancerAngela Scanlon, the Irish TV personality, has been stealing the show on this year's Strictly Come Dancing with her incredible moves. But little did anyone know that this was not her first time in a dancing competition.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRISHTIMES: Bonhams to hold its first ever Irish sale on Irish soil this monthWith 57 offices worldwide, Dublin is now the 15th global selling location for the 230-year-old auction house

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: Irish Government Cannot Confirm Reports of Irish Citizen Held Hostage in GazaTaoiseach Leo Varadkar says that he cannot confirm reports that an Irish citizen is being held hostage in Gaza as he must “respect the wishes and concerns of people involved”. The Irish Mirror reported on Thursday that the Irish Government would not confirm Iranian media reports that Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin had asked his Iranian counterpart for assistance in helping to secure the release of an Irish citizen being held hostage in Gaza.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: Irish Influence in Seoul as Government Trade Mission VisitsThe Irish government trade mission visited Seoul this week, showcasing the Irish influence in the South Korean capital. The visit included various connections to Ireland, such as Irish pubs, Irish products, and a visit to the Korean War Memorial.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: Rising Irish star ready for his second act after missing World Cup cutJamie Osborne burst onto the URC and Champions Cup scenes and, after injury disruption, wants to make an impact again for Leinster - then win that first Ireland cap

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

JOEDOTIE: Irish Pizzeria Named 15th Best Pizza in the WorldAn Irish pizzeria has been named the 15th Best Pizza in the World by global travel site Big 7 Travel. The pizzeria, known as The Dough Bros, started as a food truck and has since gained recognition for its Neapolitan-style pizzas made with Italian and locally sourced Irish ingredients. The business has two restaurants in Galway and also offers DIY pizza kits.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more »