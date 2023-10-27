Ange Postecoglou issued dressing room rollicking as duo warned over conduct

Ange Postecoglou has reset the culture at Tottenham but in order to do so he's had to make examples of individuals - Yves Bissouma among them.

The Australian was by no means the favourite to take over from Antonio Conte back in the summer, but after a successful spell with Celtic made the move down south and has enjoyed a record-breaking start in north London with Tottenham sat top.

Postecoglou's standard driving began in pre-season with Bissouma, a major signing last summer who was barely used by Conte, turning up late for a training session. The Tottenham boss made it known that he expected far better from a player whom he saw as a potential leader. headtopics.com

That wasn't the first time he'd made a public point. The Evening Standard reports that one player spoke disrespectfully towards a member of the medical staff. That didn't sit well with Postecoglou who, as a result, ripped into the player in front of the squad.

He is also a strict timekeeper and resents lateness. However, in a change from previous regimes, players are not required to stay at the training ground the night before matches, instead meeting on the day of a game. headtopics.com

All these values have helped make Tottenham look like an entirely different outfit with their playing style and mentality, at least in the opening weeks of the season, a million miles from what fans have been used to in recent seasons. That said, Postecoglou still sees huge room for growth on the pitch.

He said earlier this week: "We still have to grow in every area. There are areas where we are already very good, particularly around the defensive side of the game. I think we've been excellent there, really consistent. headtopics.com

