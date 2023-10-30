Andy Farrell reacts to winning World Rugby's Coach of the Year award

Ireland boss Farrell, 48, was selected ahead of South Africa's World Cup winning head coach Jacques Nienaber - who is on his way to Leinster as their new senior coach - Ian Foster of losing World Cup finalists New Zealand and Simon Raiwalui, the head coach of Fiji.

The Wigan man wasn't present in Paris for last night's awards and Bundee Aki, who was shortlisted for the player of the year award, picked up the prestigious gong on his behalf - the first for an Ireland head coach since Joe Schmidt won in 2018.

"Coaching is a demanding and hugely rewarding profession, with many highs and lows, and in accepting this award, I would like to pay tribute to the players and wider coaching and support staff who work tirelessly to bring success to Irish rugby. headtopics.com

"On behalf of Irish Rugby I would like to offer my congratulations to Andy, his wife Colleen and the Farrell family on this most deserved award," said Potts. Connacht's Aki, meanwhile, was among five Ireland players who made the Men's XVs Dream Team selection - the others are Leinster quartet Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Caelan Doris and Garry Ringrose.

Ireland's Andy Farrell named World Rugby coach of the yearThe Irish head coach guided his team to a Grand Slam earlier this year. Read more ⮕

Ireland’s Andy Farrell named World Rugby Coach of the YearFive Irish players have been named in the World Rugby Dream Team Read more ⮕

Andy Farrell named Coach of the Year as five Irish players make dream teamThe 48-year-old saw off South Africa’s Jacques Nienaber, New Zealand’s Ian Foster and Fiji’s Simon Raiwalui to win the award. Read more ⮕

Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Rugby World Cup final?The Springboks and All Blacks face off in Paris. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final: ‘South Africa have the psychological edge’The 2023 Rugby World Cup is on tonight and many believe South Africa have “the psychological edge” that will get them to the finish line Read more ⮕

New Zealand vs South Africa: Rugby World Cup liveMinute-by-minute updates as the only countries to win three world cups square off in the battle for a fourth Read more ⮕