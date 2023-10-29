Andy Farrell named Coach of the Year as five Irish players make dream team

Farrell guided Ireland to Grand Slam glory in the Six Nations earlier this year as they began their World Cup campaign as the number-one ranked team in the worldPool stage victories over Romania, Tonga, South Africa and Scotland had Ireland on a 17-match winning streak before taking on New Zealand in the quarter-final.

Bundee Aki was at the event and collected the award on his coach’s behalf, and the Connacht centre was one of five Irish players named in the Dream Team of the Year. Leinster quartet Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Caelan Doris and Garry Ringrose also made the dream 15, in which Eben Etzebeth was surprisingly the only South African from their World Cup-winning team.

Etzebeth was pipped to the Player of the Year award by New Zealand's Ardie Savea who also beat the shortlisted Aki and France captain Antoine Dupont to the gong. Savea's fellow All Black Mark Tele’a won the Breakthrough Player of the Year after impressive performances on the wing. headtopics.com

The Try of the Year award went to Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe for his incredible solo run against England in the Six Nations. Entering the World Cup Hall of Fame on the night were former Australia flanker George Smith, Springboks legend Bryan Habana, former All Blacks out-half Dan Carter, ex-France captain Thierry Dusautoir and former Argentina star Juan Martín Hernández.

And Ireland’s David McHugh won the Referee Award for his mentoring of referees and his contributions at three World Cups.