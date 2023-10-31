Andy Farrell backed to be next British & Irish Lions boss by Warren Gatland

Farrell was on Sunday named World Rugby coach of the year after leading Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam amid a 17-match winning run. Gatland has tipped the Ireland boss to replace him for the 2025 trip down under.Writing in a newspaper column Gatland said, "A few weeks ago, I was asked by Nigel Walker, Wales’ director of rugby, if I was interested in putting my name forward to be head coach for the next tour in Australia in 2025.“I told him I was not going to put my name forward.

“But I think it is the opportunity now for someone else to be head coach and Andy Farrell would have my backing for the job. “You cannot deny what Ireland have achieved as a nation over the last few years. There is no doubt that Andy has done a fantastic job.”

Gatland led the Lions to a 2-1 win in Australia in 2013, a drawn series in New Zealand in 2017 and a 2-1 defeat in South Africa in 2021.The Englishman’s stock has risen significantly over the past couple of years, despite Ireland suffering a quarter-final exit at the Rugby World Cup to New Zealand earlier this month.

The 60-year old has offered his wealth of experience and knowledge in an advisory capacity to his successor. "If the next head coach wants to tap into my experiences from the last four tours, then I would still love to be involved in some way by passing on the knowledge and experience I have gained in trying to create harmony within a group of players from different backgrounds," he continued.

