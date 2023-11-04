Andy Cole recalls Roy Keane's gesture after kidney transplant

Andy Cole recalled a classy gesture from Roy Keane after undergoing a kidney transplant. The pair played together at Manchester United and Keane was quick to visit Cole after he underwent the surgery in 2017. Speaking on Friday night's Late Late Show, the former striker said: "Roy came in and brought about five car magazines

. READ MORE: "I was sleeping 15 hours a day" Andy Cole opens up on his life threatening kidney condition "I remember the nurse saying to him, 'if you can, Mister Keane, don't make him laugh.' The stitches were very tight on my stomach or whatever. "He said, 'yeah, yeah, no problem.' Within about five minutes he had me rolling around. "I was in so much pain but Roy being Roy, he continued just to make me laugh." On his relationship with Keane, Cole added: "I have always had a fantastic relationship with him. "As a captain, he was an unbelievable captain. "I was fortunate to play with such a great player but away from the football pitch, he's always had time for me. "You could say we are a bit alike, as well. "I don't think I am as ferocious as he is. I like to speak my mind but not as much as he does. "I think when two people connect like that, it is easy." Get the latest sports headlines straight to your inbox by signing up for free email alerts

