Android Users On Alert After New Malwire Virus Embeds In Popular Apps

Facebook, Whatsapp and Candy Crush are some of the applications that may be at risk from the bug which has three different versions: Shifty Bug, Shedun and Shuanet.“For individuals, getting infected with Shedun, Shuanet, and ShiftyBug might mean a trip to the store to buy a new phone. Because these pieces of adware root the device and install themselves as system applications, they become nearly impossible to remove, usually forcing victims to replace their device in order to regain normalcy”.

“While historically, adware hoped to convince the user to install new applications by showing banners and annoying pop ups, now it can install these third party apps without user consent.“Unfortunately, should the revenue model change on clicks-per-install and ads, this may lead to malware authors using this privilege escalation for new monetization strategies”.