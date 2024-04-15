Andrew Scott Opens Up About Friendship with Paul Mescal

Andrew Scott has spoken out on his 'wonderful' friendship with fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal after the pair grew close while filming the acclaimed drama All Of Us Strangers .

Scott has now revealed how Mescal has been there to support him following the death of his beloved mother Nora in March, just days before they had planned to celebrate Mother's Day together."I adore Paul," Scott told the Sunday Times. "Obviously it’s been a tough time recently and he just continues to be a wonderful friend. It’s everything.

Scott paid tribute to his mother Nora last month as he made his first public appearance since her death.

