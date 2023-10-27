Andrea Gilligan might not pose the toughest questions, but she knows how to dodge a bullet

(Newstalk, weekdays), Andrea Gilligan isn’t afraid of exploring difficult issues, but when it comes to certain subjects she doesn’t always ask the hard questions. On Wednesday, when digesting the news that her home county of Donegal has been named by Lonely Planet, the travel-guide company, one of“What makes Donegal stand ahead of other counties?” she fearlessly asks the TikTok comedian and county compatriot Eric Roberts.

Gilligan’s joy is unsurprising. She often speaks about her native county, not least during her poignant coverage of last year’s tragic gas explosion in Creeslough. Her chat about Donegal’s inclusion on the (slightly random) list may be unabashedly celebratory rather than analytical, but it’s hard to begrudge the good cheer that pervades proceedings. It certainly gives the show a welcome lift.

That’s not to say the rest of Lunchtime Live’s content is bleak. Indeed, some of Gilligan’s most absorbing items deal with downbeat themes, with discussions about the traumatic legacy of parental problem drinking and the impact of Yousef Poulani’s homophobic murder of two Sligo men on the local LGBTQ community. But it’s when the host turns to less urgent topics that things run out of steam. headtopics.com

‘How are you meant to enjoy sex and a relationship?’ The reality of living with your parents in your 30sSaoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, together at last! They’ve collided, anyhow For instance, asking listeners whether the long-delayed Dublin Metrolink should be axed seems less like public-spirited debate than slightly desperate filler. It doesn’t help that most callers favour the project, while pessimistic about it ever happening. It’s all a bit halfhearted, with the hoped-for contretemps failing to materialise, much like Metrolink itself.

It’s to Gilligan’s credit, or perhaps detriment, that she doesn’t slavishly try to stir la merde. The host prefers an air of affable common sense, while hinting at another side: when a listener texts about the “easy-going nature” of Donegal people, she comments, “If you knew me, you’d know I’m anything but easy-going.” Either way, her approach is more friendly inquiry than wilful baiting. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Radio Station Forced to Apologise After Encouraging Listeners to Troll Helen FlanaganThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini Lashes Out At Cheryl’s Record Label And Radio StationsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– Louis Walsh Hits Out At Controversial X Factor Judge In Radio RantThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

RTÉ confirm Ryan Tubridy’s radio contract ‘on pause’ amid wage scandalRTÉ has confirmed on Wednesday that Ryan Tubridy's contract with the broadcaster has 'come to an end' following controversy over his pay. Read more ⮕

The 2 Johnnies to return to the radio on 14 MarchAfter RTÉ conducted an investigation, it has been confirmed that The 2 Johnnies, will return to 2FM with their show Drive It later this month. Read more ⮕

Former DJ Hayes was 'genuinely vulnerable', court toldA former radio DJ who had €15,000 lodged into her bank account as part of a money-laundering scam was described by a garda as 'genuinely vulnerable', a court has heard. Read more ⮕