Andorra Ski Trip: Super Skiing and More

From spa lovers to shoppers, foodies to night owls, an Andorra ski trip offers super skiing and so much more. I went on my first ski holiday 23 years ago, it was an Andorra ski trip for New Year with a group of friends, and we still talk about it when get together.

The skiing was great and the apres ski was even better – I recall many a night in Fat Alberts till the small hours, but we always made it in time for ski school each day! It was amazing how quickly we progressed during ski school and I still recall that feeling when I skied down the mountain on our last day – I had certainly caught the ski bug. I had a fabulous few days skiing on the slopes in Soldeu and Pas de la Casa, as well as exploring the highest capital city in Europe, Andorra La Vella. We enjoyed tasty tapas on the mountain, dined in some top quality restaurants and of course got to revisit some of my favourite après ski bars. Andorra is a ski destination that suits people of all ages, and I am testament to that. It offers top-quality skiing for groups, couples and families

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.