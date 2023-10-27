Andi Peters' 'jaw-dropping' age, relationship status, and Phillip Schofield sass

Andi Peters is one of the most familiar faces in broadcasting and he regularly appears on screens on Good Morning Britain and Lorraine as a highly respected presenter. He's been in the spotlight longer than most millennials, with his career shooting off in the eighties and continuing up until this day.

Early fame Surprisingly, it was a somewhat awkward exchange with Phillip Schofield that inspired Andi to pursue a career in TV. He told an interviewer: "I wrote to Phillip saying that I'd like to be a presenter. I got a signed picture back, which I sent back with a note saying that I didn't ask for a signed picture, I wanted advice on how to become a Children's BBC presenter.

But Andi had other plans and traded his coveted gig to go behind the camera at LTW. While some might have considered his break away from the spotlight to have been an odd move, it turned out Andi was a natural producer and after joining Channel 4 he became the architect of their entire T4 offering. Launching the careers of the likes of Vernon Kay, Alexa Chung, Dermot O'Leary, he even hand-picked the cast Shipwrecked - one of the first every reality TV shows. headtopics.com

Asked why the sudden 180, he told Metro: " my passion. I started out as a presenter and without that I wouldn't have been able to produce anything. And unlike producing, you don't have to take the work home with you. Once you've done the show, it's done. When you're producing, you're sometimes managing big teams and that never stops. I thought I'd go through a phase of presenting for a while.

Personal life Andi is not believed to be married and in October 2022, he appeared on Loose Women and confirmed he was single. Speaking about going on a lads' holidays, he revealed his relationship status for the first time. As Strictly star Ore Oduba discussed missing his wife, Andi admitted: "See, I'm single, so I just go by myself." headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishMirror »

Holly Willoughby to deliver “honest statement” about former co-star Phillip Schofield todayHolly Willoughby is expected to deliver an 'open and honest' statement on today's show following the exit of her former co-star, Phillip Schofield. Read more ⮕

Holly Willoughby to deliver “honest statement” about former co-star Phillip Schofield todayHolly Willoughby is expected to deliver an 'open and honest' statement on today's show following the exit of her former co-star, Phillip Schofield. Read more ⮕

Smashing Your Phone Screen And Getting Stuck In A Lift Among Most Common 'Modern Fears'Getting stuck in a lift has been named as the most common 'modern fear'.Dropping your phone and smashing the screen, and having unsaved work deleted from you... Read more ⮕

Jennifer Zamparelli bravely opens up about a past abusive relationshipJennifer Zamparelli, 43, has bravely revealed that she was once in an abusive relationship.The presenter detailed the relatio Read more ⮕

EL James is coming out with her first book since the Fifty Shades seriesIt looks like we're going to have to get to grips with another relationship as EL James, the author of the Fifty Shades series has a new book on the horizon Read more ⮕