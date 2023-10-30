“And Our Letter Of The Day Is…” Eleven Things We Learned From Sesame Street

When we were children, there was none of this Dora the Explorer or all the hundreds of other cartoons that kids get treated to nowadays. No, we had one very important and brilliant programme to teach us all of our life lessons, the brilliant Sesame Street.Didn’t we learn so much more from the Sesame Street alphabet than the one our parents and teachers taught us from books? Yes. It was far more enjoyable that way.

The letter of the day is…Basic Math Skills improved with every episode we watched of Sesame Street purely because of this guy.Not everyone was happy and they didn’t have to be, which was great. We were in good company with Oscar.Just like Grover. What a hero.They look like they are having too much fun. We’re kind of jealous actually.

