Ancient Halloween traditions celebrated in Co Meath

Tlachtga is said to be the location where the ancient Irish lit a fire from which all fires in Ireland were rekindled. For the last number of days, people have been leaving messages for their ancestors in the fire installation"An Lasadh Suas", which also went up in flames during the ceremony this evening.

Performances from Kíla and the Pyro Collective closed the event, which has attracted thousands of visitors over the five day event. The origins of the Halloween we know today are rooted here in Ireland and the ancient Celtic tradition of Sámhain.

Earlier today in Trim,"mortal guide" Cynthia Simonet guided visitors through this world and an"other world", with help from her"immortal" colleagues. Kilene Cass from Florida in the United States was among those on the walking tour overlooking Trim today. She said she had done some research on Sámhain before coming here.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: – Frank McNally on the ancient origins of a slippery wordPatrick Kavanagh may not have used the word in his poetry, but Seamus Heaney did

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: No pumpkins in sight: how the Irish celebrated Samhain long before HalloweenErin Lindsay traces the history of Halloween back to the Irish Celts, with the ancient celebration of Samhain

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: 5 spooky bakes to make at home this HalloweenMake your own treats with these brilliant Halloween baking recipes from traditional barm brack to Frankenstein cakes

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Pagan Marie Pedroz shares blessing for money, love and health to do on HalloweenWith Halloween, also known as Samhain, upon us, tonight is the perfect time to share wishes and blessings for the year ahead - with Marie Pedroz, a pagan, explaining what to do

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Dublin Fire Brigade issues firework warning ahead of Halloween nightGreg O’Dwyer, who is the Assistant Chief Fire Officer, insisted they’re not 'killjoys' and said he wants members of the public to have an 'enjoyable' but 'safe' night

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Halloween sees celebs step up costumes from Kim Kardashian to Christina AguileraKim Kardashian wowed her followers with snaps from her latest Halloween outfit, as she joined forces with daughter North West to recreate an iconic scene from Clueless

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕