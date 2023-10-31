Analysis: Is a Europe-wide recession now inevitable?

With preliminary GDP (gross domestic product) figures from Eurostat showing the euro area economy contracted by 0.1 per cent between July and September, there is a realistic chance that Europe will be in a recession by Christmas.

What’s most surprising is that it has taken this amount of monetary dampening to push the euro zone into the red, a testament to the strength of labour markets here and across Europe. Ireland, like other European countries, has been operating at close to full employment for several quarters. More people working means more people spending and consumer spending is the single most important metric in any economy, accounting for roughly two thirds of domestic demand.

ECB policymakers have, for some time, been complaining that their monetary policy objective of getting headline inflation across the bloc down to the 2 per cent was being undermined by looser fiscal policy in several countries.

The latest reading on prices is likely to cement the market’s view that the ECB is done with raising rates as part of its fight against high inflation. The question will – from here on in – be when does it take its foot off the break. Initial soundings suggest it could be the middle of next year before we see a move downward move on rates. A sudden increase in oil prices linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict underscores that notion.

“So it could well be that we end up at a flat reading for euro zone GDP. Broad stagnation it is for now,” he said.

