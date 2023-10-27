An opening date for Five Guys Dublin has been announced

After a successful launch in Belfast last year the burger shop will be coming to Dundrum in Dublin on October the 3rd.

"My first time at #FiveGuys and an awesome peanut butter milkshake!" (?: dannypayne81/Twitter) #FiveGuysNI #FiveGuysBelfast #Belfast #Burgers #Burger #Milkshakes #Milkshake #FriesEarlier this summer the Dublin branch was looking for staff and were hiring 85 people.

We knew for the last few months that it was coming to Dublin but we were not expecting it to be opening so soon. Anyone who has been to the popped in to the Belfast one, been to the original New York branch, or the ones in London or Dubai, will agree that it has the tastiest burgers around. headtopics.com

