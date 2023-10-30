An Interesting New Twist Has Been Revealed For the Lucy Beale Saga

According to reports today, the killer will not be told that they did it until half an hour before the show goes live for the 30favourite Jake Wood, who plays Max Branning, explained, “I don’t think we’ll find out until the night. I guess whoever did it will find out an hour or half an hour before, so I have no idea.”in an hour-long special for the show’s anniversary and to date, the killer’s identity has been one of the best-kept secrets in soapland.

“It’s just so exciting,” Wood continued. “No one knows who done it and all the cast are trying to guess as much as anyone else.”“Part of me thinks it would give the public a shock if it turned out that Lucy committed suicide,” she told“I want it to be Peter and I’ve dreamy he did it,” she revealed. “He’d been planning it for months so it was totally premeditated. It was a really dark side of Peter that we hadn’t seen before.

Geometric With A Vintage Twist: Florence Welch Launches Her First Ever Jewellery LineThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Irish historic influence echoes through World Cup finalWhile Ireland unfortunately fell at the quarter finals stage, the two competing finalists of New Zealand and South Africa have some interesting Irish connections in their formative years of playing rugby. Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is New Zealand v South Africa on tonight?The Rugby World Cup final sees New Zealand and South Africa clash in Paris Read more ⮕

Inside sleepy UK village dubbed the 'new Notting Hill' with celebrity neighboursHouse prices have risen in the village due to its many star-studded residents from politicians, musicians and actors - and locals feel it is 'not for them' anymore Read more ⮕

Gino D'Acampo in horror crash with 'blood everywhere' as he films new ITV showCelebrity chef Gino D'Acampo has slammed ITV after a stunt for a new travel show was halted over a bloody disaster during filming in Austria Read more ⮕

7 buys from the new H&M collection that is your entire winter wardrobe sorted7 buys from the new H&M collection that is your entire winter wardrobe sorted Read more ⮕