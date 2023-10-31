'An extradordinary stitch up' - Saudi Arabia looks set to host 2034 World Cup

Fifa had ruled that only Asia or Oceania could host the tournament due 2030 edition being spread across several continents.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Saudi Arabia clear to host 2034 World Cup as Australia opts against bidSaudi Arabia are now set to host the 2034 World Cup after Australia decided to not bid for the competition.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Australia opts against 2034 World Cup bid, paving way for Saudi Arabia to hostHuman Rights Watch spokesman says possibility of Saudi Arabia hosting is ‘a sham.’

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Saudi Arabia favourites to host 2034 World Cup as Australia pulls out of the runningA statement from Football Australia said it had ‘explored the opportunity’ of a bid but had decided against it

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Australia clears the way for 2034 Saudi World CupAustralia has opted against a bid to host the 2034 World Cup with Saudi Arabia on course to stage the tournament.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Conor McGregor all smiles as he rubs shoulders with stars in Saudi ArabiaMcGregor was in attendance for Tyson Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Tyson Fury shows off black eye and bruised face from Francis Ngannou fightTyson Fury was given a controversial split decision against Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night despite being floored by the former UFC world champion

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕