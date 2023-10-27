An 80-Year-Old Dubliner Has Become The Oldest Irish Man To Climb Kilimanjaro

The energetic OAP completed the Dublin, London and New York marathons on his 50th, 60th and 70th birthdays and says he took on the mammoth challenge to show that age shouldn’t be a barrier.

“I wanted to show people that they shouldn’t be restricted by their age. I was the first one from the group to reach the summit. If I can do it, anybody can. All it takes is a bit of regular exercise to get the blood flowing,” he said.

The Stillorgan man was joined by with a party of 14 for the climb, including his two sons, Fergal (45) and Cathal (48). headtopics.com

