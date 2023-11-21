Amy Yang Wins CME Group LPGA Tour Championship

Amy Yang of South Korea wins the CME Group LPGA Tour Championship in Florida, earning $2 million and her first win on American soil. Yang had considered retiring due to injury but persevered to claim victory.





