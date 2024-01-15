Amy Huberman: ‘The More You Love And Feel And Have Heartbreak, It Gives Something Different To Your Writing’

Amy Huberman is one of nine funny Irish people who took part in Last One Laughing, a reality show in which everyone must abstain from laughing, and if they don’t, they get the boot! Amy tells STELLAR that she wasn’t immediately sold on taking part. “When I was first asked, I said absolutely not! Not in one billion, zillion years am I doing that. Thank you so much! But then I watched the Australian version of it.

I watched it with my husband and we just sat there with the giggles and the shoulders going.” The silliness of the show appealed to Amy, the idea that it’s just pure fun. “We were just like, this is so daft in such a lovely joyous way. It’s really stripping the bare bones down to just play, like actual play. So then I was like ooooh this is hooking me i





