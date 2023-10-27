Amy Huberman suffers hilarious typo on Johnny Sexton’s retirement post

Of course, being a beloved sports star the comment section was filled with heartfelt messages wishing him well, including one from Amy.

Though her intentions were clear, the actress fell victim to the dreaded autocorrect which decided it would just make up its own message for her.“Contractions Johnny you have just been incredible,” the ‘Finding Joy’ star penned. Yet once she spotted her mistake, of course, Amy was the first person to poke fun at herself for the blunder.added; “Laura’s contractions? I’ll stop. Jesus. Autocorrect. I could delete but it’s making me laugh too much.

Johnny then decided to join in on the joke replying, “I was having contractions trying to write this post!”“Congratulations on delivering a stunning career. Of course painful moments but all worth. Hope there was at least gas and air!” she added.kept the joke going on her Instagram story, posting a screenshot of the typo and adding, “Why I’m not involved in professional rugby commentary I’ll never know. Not overly dilated with those typos TBH. headtopics.com

Johnny hangs up his boots with an enviable list of accolades both in terms of team successes and personal records. The news comes after the Ireland squad’s World Cup came to an end earlier than expected after suffering defeat to New Zealand.Girls AloudVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incidentIs Kylie Jenner about to drop a fashion line named ‘Khy’? Everything we know so far

Read more:

Herdotie »

Amy Huberman Set to Sparkle in Fashionable New RoleThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Love Island’s Amy Hart expecting first childAmy Hart, who appeared on Love Island in 2019, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sam Rason. Read more ⮕

Squad Goals Thanks To Amy Schumer and Jennifer LawrenceThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Curtis Pritchard reveals what he said to Love Island ex Amy Hart after welcoming first babyCurtis Pritchard has revealed what he said to his ex Amy Hart after she welcomed her first baby back in March. Read more ⮕

Johnny Sexton Ruled Out of Ireland’s Clash Against ArgentinaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Louise Morrissey on meeting Johnny, highs and lows of music and age positivityEscape to the Country: Country music Louise Morrissey and her husband Johnny welcome RSVP Country to their Tipperary farm as she opens up about 35 years on the road and their busy work lives Read more ⮕